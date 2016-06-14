Your Ultimate Chicago Sports Guide

Chicago has been home to some of the biggest sporting legends of all time. Frank Thomas (The “Big Hurt”) of the The White Sox, Walter Payton (“Never Die Easy”) of the Bears, and of course, the Chicago Bulls basketball icon Michael Jordan. For fans of all sports, there’s not a better city to visit. Here are some must-see venues to watch sports live when you’re in town, or, if you prefer, to play sports of your own as you work your way to legend status.

The United Center

The basketball court inside the United Center was once graced by NBA legends such as Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and Scottie Pippen. If you remember the golden era of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, you will enjoy visiting this iconic venue. When basketball season is over, the venue still hosts a variety of other games, concerts, and events. Stop by the team store in the venue to pick up some Bulls swag.

Wrigley Field Rooftop Club

Wrigley Field is the oldest and most iconic ballpark in the National League. Although you can get regular stadium tickets from the box office, a better option is to see it from the Wrigley Field Rooftop Club. There are 10 different rooftops with spectacular views, plenty of space to move around, all-you-can-eat food and a variety of beers on tap. Get there early if you want a better pick of seating options. The rooftops are especially great if you are traveling with a small group.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

If you’ve always dreamed of skating in one of those picture-perfect parks with tall buildings in the background like you see in movies, this is your chance. McCormick Tribune is an outdoor public rink nestled in the heart of the downtown area.You can rent skates there for a little over $10 or bring your own. Be sure to read the city’s guide before visiting to see updated hours. Since the rink is resurfaced several times each day, it is especially important to read the schedule if you have limited time.

East Bank Club

East Bank is a country club for those in the heart of The Windy City. From a treadmill room and a yoga studio to an indoor running track and an indoor driving range, this fitness complex has everything you need to stay on top of your game while visiting Chicago. There are four indoor pools, a children’s fitness center, a restaurant, basketball courts, tennis courts, interval training programs and much more. You can visit their site to see what other events are happening during your upcoming visit.

Chicago Sports Museum

With cool exhibits and memorabilia such the hoverboard from “Back to the Future”, this museum is a must for every sports fan. Learn about little-known facts of Chicago’s sports teams, and take a behind-the-scenes look at how they function. There are skill challenges and interactive exhibits that make you the star. Compare your jump to Michael Jordan’s, measure your hand-eye coordination or solve a popular sports mystery. This museum is packed with hours of fun for all ages.

Don’t see anything you like here? Tickets for the big game sold out? Try one of the city’s hundreds of Sports Bars, where you can watch the game from the comfort of your own booth. We recommend Benchmark for their retractable roof and Lobster Roll, or The Fifty/50 for the triple secret patty.